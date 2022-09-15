Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor, Mariah Carey, Natasha Bedingfield and more

Justin Timberlake topped Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart for the first time thanks to his “Sin Fin” collaboration with Romeo Santos. Justin sings in both Spanish and English on the track. The last time he appeared on the chart was in 2017 with “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Does Meghan Trainor really have Harry Styles on speed dial? The “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” singer shared a TikTok in which she claims she hits him up “whenever I need pop star advice.” The video sees Meghan calling an H Styles — but spelled backwards — on her iPhone and mouthing along to a viral clip from The Kardashians.

Mariah Carey showed off her new merchandise celebrating Butterfly‘s 25th anniversary. The anniversary merchandise includes rhinestone tank tops, sweater sets, photo T-shirts, nostalgic throwback photos, pillows and more. You can load up on the exclusive merchandise on Mariah Carey’s online store.

Natasha Bedingfield paid tribute to The Purple One by singing Prince‘s “Purple Rain” at the UNITAS Gala to prevent human trafficking. The British singer wore a bejeweled red cloak for the performance.

The American Music Awards are coming back this fall, with the ceremony set for November 20. The fan-voted award show will be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. As for who’ll be nominated this year, you have to wait. Nominees will be unveiled on October 13.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.