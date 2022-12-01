Music notes: Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Dionne Warwick, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Justin Bieber appears to be working on new music: paparazzi caught him hitting up the music studio, reports Daily Mail. It’s rumored he’s working on his seventh studio album, which is expected to drop next year.

Dua Lipa penned an emotional letter to fans following the end of her Future Nostalgia tour. “94 shows around the world in one year and ending it in Tirana, Albania to around 200k people ~ our biggest solo show EVER~ on independence day!!! ~ All I can say is the deepest of thank yous for a year that has pushed me to grow beyond anything I could’ve imagined with the greatest people to share it with,” she wrote. Sam Smith responded to the tribute by calling her a star.

Alessia Cara released the deliciously nostalgic music video for “Jingle Bell Rock,” which sees her throwing it back in time to pay tribute to those old holiday variety shows.

Dionne Warwick teamed up with Build-a-Bear for animated holiday feature Glisten and the Merry Mission. She plays Sage Evergreen in the flick, and stars alongside “Issues” singer Julia Michaels and actress Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. A release date was not announced.

Olivia Rodrigo has donated exclusive items to be auctioned off by the ASCAP Foundation. She isn’t the only celebrity who pitched in: Quincy Jones, Diane Keaton, Stephen Scwartz and more donated to the cause. The auction, which runs through December 16, will benefit American music creators.

