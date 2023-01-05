Music notes: Journey, Andy Grammer, Jewel, Sam Smith and The Weeknd

Journey‘s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” has been given a 2023 makeover by American Idol‘s Chris Daughtry and Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. The cover was released to celebrate the song’s 40th anniversary. Daughtry said he wanted to cover “Separate Ways” after hearing it in the new season of Stranger Things.

﻿Andy Grammer ﻿wants to be friends with ﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ so badly that he was inspired to do his own version of Lewis’ “stairwell acoustic session.” Andy chose to perform his new song “Good in Me.” He also asked Lewis directly on Instagram, “Can we be friends please?” Lewis has not yet responded.

Jewel joked about her fashion skills on TikTok, showing off her interesting outfit — a faux fur glittering jacket, pink cowboy hat, cloud-print blue sweatpants and black lace-up snow shoes. She joked, “This is how I choose to dress my body, you’re welcome, America” and tagged the video with #fashiontiktok.

﻿Sam Smith﻿ is enjoying their Australian adventure and dropped by the Blackheath Butchery, where the owner asked the singer for a photo. The butcher shared the photo on Facebook and captioned it, “Sam and I just having a cuddle.” Sam is set to perform a 300-person show at South Australia’s d’Arenberg Cube.

﻿The Weeknd teased the music video for “Is There Someone Else?” which drops January 7 in celebration of the first anniversary of﻿ Dawn FM﻿. The trailer shows the singer dancing in an apartment with a woman, a movie camera, a door unlocking and a pair of gloved hands grabbing a porcelain mask.

If you find a song on TikTok and have the urge to watch its music video on YouTube, Vevo is already ahead of you. It’ll soon launch its weekly program Trending on TikTok, which will feature the music videos of the songs trending on the app.

