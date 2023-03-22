Music notes: Josh Groban, Ava Max, Meghan Trainor and Katy Perry

Josh Groban revealed he met with “past and present Sweeneys to discuss the role” for an NPR special on the late Stephen Sondheim‘s birthday. Sondheim created Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which Groban is currently starring in on Broadway. The discussion will air on NPR on a future, unannounced date.

Ava Max will perform at the Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, March 25. She said in a statement, “HRC’s important work to help create an inclusive and safe world for the LGBTQ+ community is inspiring, and I am honored to support this organization.” HRC is the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.

Meghan Trainor might already be thinking of remixing her new song “Mother” after rapper King Kitty contributed a new verse that had Meghan shook. The singer duetted Kitty’s take and wrote in all capital letters, “I wanna listen to this everyday.” It’s unknown if this will result in a new collab.

Katy Perry is under fire for a joke she made on American Idol. Contestant Sarah Beth, who is 25, revealed herself to be a mother of three and joked, “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out.” Katy quipped, “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.” Sarah Beth later took to TikTok and said Katy’s comment “wasn’t super kind.”

