Music notes: Josh Groban, Adele, Train, Pentatonix and more

Josh Groban revealed Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Andrea Martin supported him on the Sunday night showing of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The singer, who stars in the Broadway musical, shared a picture to his Instagram Story with his famous guests and thanked them “for coming to Fleet Street tonight!!”

Adele is seemingly on team Shakira. Us Weekly said Adele told the crowd during the Saturday showing of her Las Vegas residency, “Oh, I saw her performance on Jimmy Fallon last night … Her ex-husband’s in trouble!” Shakira broke up with partner Gerard Piqué, whom she had been with for over a decade, over the summer.

Train announced a new batch of tour dates on Monday, with stops added in Interlochen, Michigan; Huntsville, Alabama; and Minneapolis, Minnesota — to name a few. Tickets for all the new dates, which can be found on Train’s touring website, go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Pentatonix shared a video of how they rehearsed for their new World Tour by showing how they strategized the choreography for their performance of “Never Gonna Cry Again.”

Even Ed Sheeran has trouble with his music. He shared the multiple outtakes he recorded when announcing his new song “Eyes Closed,” which arrives next week. The singer joked, “I got to grade 5 piano and swapped to guitar.” The TikTok video sees him becoming more agitated after every mistake.

Activist Malala Yousafzai responded to the awkward viral moment of her being asked at the Oscars if Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine﻿. Sharing a clip of host ﻿Jimmy Kimmel﻿ reading her the fan-submitted question, to which she replied, “I only talk about peace,” Malala captioned it, “Treat people with kindness” — which is one of Harry’s songs.

