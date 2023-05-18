Music notes: John Mayer, Justin Timberlake and more

John Mayer remembered his good pal Bob Saget on what would have been the comedian’s 67th birthday Wednesday. He posted a photo of the two on social media, writing, “I guess what I’m saying is… thank God for our ability to remember those who have left us. It’s one of the rare divine traits of being human; we can reflect and revisit and keep the flame of someone’s impact on our lives burning bright. Thank God we don’t ever have to let go. Thank God for our memories. Happy Birthday Bob, I love you.”

Justin Timberlake is coming to terms with only being known as Jessica Biel‘s boyfriend. It all started when a commenter wrote on TikTok, “I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel Congrats!” Justin’s now-viral video response shows him saying “Yeah. Yeah … yeah,” as he lowers his sunglasses. Though he and Jessica Biel are actually married — and have been for 10 years — Justin captioned the post, “From now on I’m only going by ‘Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend.'”

An exclusive vinyl of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is now available for preorder at Target. The Lilac Marble vinyl set includes three LPs, collectible album cover and sleeves, never-before-seen photos and more. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out July 7.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.