Music notes: John Mayer, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes

In case you missed it, ﻿John Mayer﻿ was on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert ﻿to promote his new tour. He performed his 2013 song “Waitin’ On the Day” from the album Paradise Valley. ﻿

﻿﻿Get your tan on with ﻿Miley Cyrus﻿’ new partnership with Dolce Glow. The pair launched the ﻿Endless Summer Vacation﻿ box in celebration of her new album. Fans can buy the offering online for $115; it comes with a self-tanning mist, self-tanning water, body glow lotion and brush.

Harry Styles is apparently a very good boss. His tour photographer, ﻿Lloyd Wakefield﻿, told﻿ British Vogue﻿, “[Harry] is one of the better bosses I’ve had.” Wakefield added of how he’s able to take such dynamic tour photos, “He’s interacting with me as he’s performing. We’re just bantering. I think that’s important. If it was a bit stiff, then I don’t think the outcome of the images would be what they are.”

﻿Lizzo﻿ is headlining 2023 Splendour in the Grass in New South Wales, Australia. The full lineup was not announced, but The Guardian reveals the event was canceled last year due to bad luck, like inclement weather and transportation chaos. The festival runs July 21 to July 23.

Shawn Mendes is rumored to be dating singer Sabrina Carpenter, and fans think he’s wearing her birthstone. Sabrina was born in May, so her birthstone is an emerald. Shawn wore a nearly $1,000 David Yurman Roman Amulet to an Oscar after-party — but the necklace’s green stone is malachite. He’s also had the necklace since at least 2019, where he wore it to the American Music Awards. Page Six says it hasn’t been confirmed they’re dating … yet.

