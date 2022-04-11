Music notes: Joe Jonas, Sara Bareilles, Sam Smith and more

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sara Bareilles is having some puppy problems, and she asked her fans on her Instagram story to help her figure out why her dog Louie is suddenly going potty inside the house. Sara insisted that Louie had “no trouble until last night,” and hopes fans can help her correct this unwanted behavior.

Lady Gaga might be making the soundtrack for Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick. A fan stumbled upon a purported movie poster that credits Gaga in the “music by” section, and he shared the video to his Twitter. Her name is sandwiched between composers Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer. The poster has not been verified.

Joe Jonas is teaming with Peloton for its new YouTube series, On the Leaderboard with Peloton. The 10-minute episode will feature Joe exercising along with an instructor while answering rapid-fire questions. Joe’s episode will see him on a treadmill instead of Peloton’s signature bike.

Ed Sheeran continues to celebrate his “Shape of You” court victory, and on Sunday he was spotted playing pool with the patrons at a Birmingham bar, reports Daily Mail. The locals say Ed was “really laid back” and acted like “a gentleman.” He also jumped behind the bar and started slinging drinks — joking with the manager that he’s now on the payroll.

Sam Smith confirmed that they’re recording new music, sharing a caption-less black-and-white photo of them in the recording studio. Sam previously wrote in a letter to fans that they have new music in the pipeline, adding, “It feels massively exciting to be creating something new again. I can’t wait for you to hear the magic that’s happening.”

And lastly, Shawn Mendes released the acoustic version of “When You’re Gone,” which you can listen to now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.