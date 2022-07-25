Music notes: Joe Jonas, OneRepublic, Ed Sheeran, Michael Bublé, Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa

Joe Jonas wants Oreo to come out with a Frosted Animal Cookie flavor — you know, the treats with the pink frosting and sprinkles on them? He shared a fake image of what the Oreo cookies would look like to his Instagram Stories.

OneRepublic is heading to Austria and New Zealand for a new tour that kicks off in March. The Live in Concert series includes rapper Masked Wolf, who unveiled the new tour leg. The trek will run for five dates.

Ed Sheeran crashed Snow Patrol‘s set at the Latitude 2022 festival on Sunday night. Why? Band pianist Johnny McDaid is Ed’s longtime song co-writer. Snow Patrol and Ed helped close out the major music event by performing “Bad Habits” as well as the band’s hit “Just Say Yes.”

﻿Michael Bublé wants you to meet his bodyguard, Jose. He shared a TikTok of the two goofing off on the Higher tour, such as Jose carrying Michael like a bride to a train and protectively watching him sign autographs. “My friend, security, my sweet cheese. jose jose jose jose, olé olé,” he wrote.

Rod Stewart ﻿powered through a flash thunderstorm at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, which soaked the audience. He performed “Hot Legs” and kicked soccer balls to the crowd during his Friday night concert. New York Upstate reports this is his final “rock” tour, and considering the pandemic put him on ice for two years, he wasn’t letting Mother Nature stop him for a third.

Looking for a book recommendation? Dua Lipa is currently reading Kazuo Ishiguro‘s Never Let Me Go.

The Eurovision song contest, which brought us﻿ Måneskin, will not be hosted in Ukraine despite the country winning this year’s competition. Billboard reports the United Kingdom will host Eurovision in its place because of the ongoing war with Russia.

