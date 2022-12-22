Music notes: Joe Jonas, Mariah Carey, Andy Grammer and Sam Smith

Joe Jonas threw it back to the ’90s and shared a compilation of home videos of him and his brothers enjoying Christmas. He soundtracked the video to the Jonas Brothers‘ holiday song “I Need You Christmas.” Clips include Joe going sledding, building a snowman, shoveling with a young Nick Jonas and footage of the family dog.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ frolicked in the snow with her dog Mutley for a new YouTube Short, soundtracked to her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The singer cheekily wrote in the caption, “I always wish for snow!!!” The video also shows off Mariah admiring all the Christmas decorations and sending a wink to the camera as she stands underneath mistletoe.

Andy Grammer is a proud dad and took his two young daughters with him to work. Five-year-old Louisiana and 2-year-old Israel hammed it up during their dad’s TV appearance and posed for photos. Andy shared the adorable video to his Instagram.

﻿Sam Smith﻿’s new album,﻿ Gloria,﻿ arrives January 27, and the singer revealed they just finished signing a limited number of copies. “Been busy signing these for you, limited number now available on my official store now,” Sam wrote on their Instagram Story. The signed CDs retail for $13.98 on Sam’s store.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.