Music notes: Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Kate Bush and Ed Sheeran

Joe Jonas is the new face of the “Don’t Mess with Texas” anti-littering campaign. A commercial dropped Monday which sees Joe prancing around in colorful cowboy clothes as he removes garbage from an office in an attempt to “keep Texas clean.”

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” is still the #1 song in the country, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week. The song was streamed 25 million times and sold nearly 7,000 copies over the past week.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, ﻿Kate Bush﻿’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” surged to fourth place, completing the longest run to the top five. The song, which came out in 1985, spent 36 years, nine months and two weeks making its way to the new chart milestone. The song is enjoying a renaissance thanks to Netflix’s ﻿Stranger Things﻿. It sold 22,200 copies over the past week and was streamed 29 million times.

Ed Sheeran shared on Instagram how he put together his Mathematics tour, which involves a moving stage that can also revolve, pyrotechnics, fireworks “and a band at some point” so he wasn’t just “standing still with a loop pedal” in front of fans this time around. He shouted out the “many people involved in making it happen.”

