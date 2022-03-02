Music notes: Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner expecting their second child? In Touch Weekly cites “multiple sources” who claim that Sophie, who’s been spotted with what looks like a baby bump, is pregnant again. Reps for the Game of Thrones actress tell ABC Audio that they never comment on their clients’ personal lives. The couple welcomed daughter Willa in 2020. Meanwhile, Joe’s brother and bandmate Nick and his wife Priyanka recently welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Camila Cabello shared a new teaser for “BAM BAM,” her upcoming collaboration with Ed Sheeran. She teased a snippet of the music video, which shows the two enjoying a drunken night with friends. The 15-second clip also contained a new clip of her song. “BAM BAM” drops this Friday, March 4.

﻿Charli XCX ﻿has bowed out of the NFT-themed music festival, Afterparty, because of fan backlash. She tells ﻿Rolling Stone﻿ her followers gave her a “lot of flack” when she was announced as a performer. “I pulled out of the festival. That was my decision that I made and I didn’t feel the need to announce it or let them know or whatever –- but I did pull out,” the “Boom Clap” singer explained.

