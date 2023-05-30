Music notes: Jewel, Taylor Swift and more

Jewel delivered an acoustic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” Sunday at the Indy 500, but not everyone was a fan of her new spin on the national anthem. Reaction online was mixed, with some angry that she changed the melody and rhythm of the song, and others praising her “unique” interpretation.

In honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Chicago this weekend, the Anti-Cruelty Society is offering cat adoption discounts. From Friday to Sunday, you can adopt Taylor’s favorite animal for $13, her favorite number.

And speaking of Taylor, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted at one of her MetLife Stadium shows in New Jersey over the weekend. There’s video of them looking awfully couple-y in the VIP tent as Taylor performs “Lover.”

If Shania Twain‘s tour costumes look familiar, there’s a reason for that. In an Instagram video sharing a sneak peek backstage, Shania writes, “Some of you have already noticed, but I’m creating new looks for every night using outfits I’ve previously worn. Some of these items have been over 10 years old!! … Having so much fun giving these pieces a second life!!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.