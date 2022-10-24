Music notes: Jewel, Lance Bass, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

Jewel ﻿says winter isn’t coming, it’s already here. The Alaska native shared a TikTok of all the snow dumped on her porch. “Came home to a snow storm,” she explained, showing off her personal winter wonderland.

Lance Bass honored the late ﻿Leslie Jordan﻿, who died in a car crash on Monday. “Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend,” he wrote on Instagram. Jordan was 67.

Taylor Swift is ready to release another music video off her Midnights album. She announced on Instagram that her “Bejeweled” music video pays homage to Cinderella — since midnight does play a huge role in the fable. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path,” she teased. She also warned, “Look out for some dazzling cameos!”

Taylor is also in some hot water for another music video of hers. Fans are saying the scene in her “Anti-Hero” music video where she stands on a scale that reads “FAT” is fatphobic. ET Canada reports the issue fans have is that Taylor is very slender and views being fat as a negative. Meanwhile, other fans pointed out Taylor struggled with an eating disorder and was lampooned for gaining weight during her Reputation era.

Need a quick and easy Halloween costume? Vogue recommends dressing up as Harry Styles either during his Better Homes & Gardens shoot or his promotion of Don’t Worry Darling.

