Music notes: Jewel, Ingrid Michaelson, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Mariah Carey and Pink

﻿Jewel ﻿will perform the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at ﻿﻿Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and can be watched on TNT. “Circles” singer Post Malone will also be featured at the event.

Ingrid Michaelson shared another cover song, this time of SZA‘s viral hit “Kill Bill.” Ingrid slows down the singer’s breakup anthem and turns it into a piano ballad.

Harry Styles enjoyed a streaming boom after the Grammys, with streams of “As It Was” going up by 21 percent. Billboard reports sales were even better, with 7,000 more copies sold, resulting in a 289 percent increase.

﻿Sam Smith﻿ also enjoyed a post-Grammys boost, with fans streaming their “Unholy” collab with ﻿Kim Petras﻿ 17.9 million times, which resulted in a 16 percent jump.

Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” also jumped in streams after the Grammys, increasing by 20 percent. It sold 5,000 copies, a jump of 295 percent.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ teamed up with her son, Moroccan, ﻿for another offering on her viral “It’s a Wrap” TikTok trend, a sped-up version of the 2009 deep cut that blew up on social media. This time, Mariah’s pretending to yell on the phone before her 11-year-old son snatches it out of her hands to signal the call is over.

﻿Pink﻿ revealed she’s lost 36 pounds, which she said was weight she gained during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough,” she told Variety. She also said she underwent a double disc replacement and hip surgery, so she needed to shed the pounds. Pink called herself “the bionic woman” and assured readers, “I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life.”

