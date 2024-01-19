Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Sara Bareilles and more

Jennifer Lopez sings her latest single “Can’t Get Enough” on top of a car in a new commercial for the “Love More in Dolby” campaign from Dolby Atmos. “This is Me … Now is an emotional and truthful album and cinematic experience,” Jennifer said in a statement. “When you hear it in Dolby Atmos, you will feel the full emotion of the heart and soul that was poured into this new record.”

Sara Bareilles shared photos of her antique engagement ring for the first time. She posted a collection of pictures modeling the ring as she held different objects on Instagram. “We have been engaged for a year and this is the ring we chose – we picked it up yesterday,” Sara wrote. “I look at this ring and think of his big blue eyes and how sometimes they are pleading with me to let go and grow into something new with him. So I did.”

You can now hear Dolly Parton sing Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” Eddie Money’s “Two Tickets to Paradise,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Billy Joel‘s “The Entertainer” and Eurythmics‘ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” They’re among the nine new tracks the music icon has released on a deluxe version of her 2023 album Rockstar.

Sting and Seal will perform at this year’s BeachLife Festival, taking place May 3-5 at California’s Redondo Beach. Both single-named British singers will perform on May 3. Other acts on the bill include Devo, ZZ Top and Sugar Ray. Info on tickets and the complete lineup can be found at beachlifefestival.com.

