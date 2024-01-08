Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and more

Oscar winner Brie Larson broke down in tears when she met Jennifer Lopez on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. Brie was starstruck by Jennifer and told her how much she means to her. “Oh my god, I’m going to cry. I can’t deal with JLo,” Brie said. “I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor. You’ve always meant so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine so thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important.”

Katy Perry wished Orlando Bloom a happy 8th anniversary late Sunday. The singer took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her fiancé on their special day with two snaps. The first was a screenshot from a FaceTime call between the pair. Orlando was dressed up in his Sunday best for the 81st Golden Globes, where he presented an award on Sunday. The second was a selfie of Orlando backstage at the event. “happy 8th anniversary doe. Guess the spell worked,” Katy wrote on the second photo.

Kelly Clarkson says no social media for her kids until they hit 18. She told People that her children, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, will not be allowed to have social media accounts while they live with her. “That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” Kelly said. “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

