Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and Sam Smith

Would you let strangers on Instagram pick out your date night outfit? Jennifer Lopez did and she looked amazing. The “On the Floor” singer shared several potential images on her Instagram story and told fans to vote for their favorite — and they settled on a gorgeous jade green dress and matching strappy heels. “About last night,” Jennifer captioned the look, and thanked fans for voting.

Camila Cabello is joining Late Late Show host James Corden on his “Carpool Karaoke” bit tonight and, to tease her upcoming appearance, she used a popular TikTok filter that supposedly finds your celebrity doppelgänger. So, who is Camila’s? It’s none other than Britney Spears, whom she channeled just last week when wearing an all-denim number at a recent performance. She also imitated the “Toxic” singer’s sultry voice in the “Carpool Karaoke” preview clip, and her impression was spot-on.

Sam Smith teased a new song on Instagram on Sunday. The ballad features Sam’s signature mellifluous vocals accompanied by a piano. They captioned the sneak peek “Soon,” but declined to reveal more about the mysterious project. Sam has been teasing their next music era, but has remained coy on details.

