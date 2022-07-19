Music notes: Ingrid Michaelson, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith & The Weeknd

Ingrid Michaelson released the first song from The Notebook musical, titled “If This Is Love.” Ingrid sings the love ballad while accompanied by a piano. She helped compose the upcoming musical, based off the bestselling novel and film, which is set to make its world premiere in at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater on September 6.

Is Dua Lipa joining the DC Extended Universe as its Mistress of Magic? CBR reports she’s in talks to star as the magician Zatanna Zatara in the next DCEU movie. It was first reported in March 2021 that DECU was making a standalone movie about Zatanna, with director Emerald Fennell set to write the script.

Sam Smith celebrated the third anniversary of their song “How Do You Sleep.” Taking to Instagram, Sam shared a video of them singing the hit and captioned it, “I wrote this song at a really hard time in my life. I’m so happy that three years on, it still makes me feel the same way.”

The Weeknd was dissed by former Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters. After being told by the Toronto paper The Globe and Mail that nobody from the paper reviewed his show because Drake and The Weeknd were also performing in Toronto that weekend, Waters replied, “I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him.”

Waters added, “By the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got.”

