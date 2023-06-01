Music notes: Idina Menzel, Alanis Morissette and more

Idina Menzel has released the music video for her disco-infused song “Move” off her upcoming album, Drama Queen. The visual starts with Idina watching a drag performer onstage before she hits the dance floor.

No Doubt’s 1996 classic “Don’t Speak” is now part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The music video is one of less than 20 released in the 1990s to reach the milestone.

Alanis Morissette is releasing her greatest hits album, The Collection, on vinyl August 25. The singer, who celebrates her 49th birthday Thursday, first released the album on CD back in 2005.

