Music notes: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli, Lauren Daigle and more

Harry Styles has a cheeky new tattoo to celebrate his Brazilian fans — on his upper left thigh. He showed off his new ink on Instagram by unbuttoning his pants and posing in his undies.

Speaking of Harry, he was named among Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainers of the Year. His feature was penned by actor Nick Kroll﻿, who co-starred with him in ﻿Don’t Worry Darling﻿. “There wasn’t a day where he didn’t show up on set with coffee or donuts or extra vitamin C packets for people. He was always providing for people in a very nice way,” Kroll revealed.

Coincidentally, Sadie Sink was also named among EW‘s list, with Taylor Swift writing her op-ed. She revealed the argument scene in Swift’s “All Too Well” music video was from a rehearsal. “Sadie lit up that kitchen fight with ad-libbed lines, improvised twists and turns, and all with riveting nuance. The rehearsal is what ended up in the film, a one-shot battle that I didn’t have the nerve to cut down in the edit,” said Taylor.

Ed Sheeran revealed he’s most inspired by Bruce Springsteen. His official Instagram fanpage shared a video of Ed answering the same question 10 years apart. Ed said he discovered The Boss in 2013 and has done a deep dive into the legendary rocker’s catalog.

Andrea Bocelli and his kids Matteo and Virginia have a busy Thursday ahead. They’ll start their day performing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, then move on to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before a feature on a new short with The Simpsons — all in the same day, December 15.

Lauren Daigle has donated $681,000 to community charities focused on arts and humanitarian causes via her organization, The Price Fund. Charities include Music Health Alliance and Colorado Healing Fund.

