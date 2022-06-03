Music notes: Harry Styles, Pink, Coldplay, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” notched a ninth week atop the U.K. charts, says Official Charts. It is the country’s longest-running #1 since Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits,” which dominated the charts for 11 weeks.

Pink‘s daughter, Willow, turned 11, and the singer honored her little one on her Instagram Stories, calling Willow the person who “made me who I am.”

Chris Martin‘s daughter, Apple, is a high school graduate. The Coldplay frontman and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow both attended Apple’s graduation, as seen on the Goop guru’s Instagram Story.

Mariah Carey will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is auctioning off the chance to fly with her to New York City for the ceremony. Bidding closes June 9.

﻿Michael Bublé﻿ reflected on his Las Vegas residency in a new Instagram video and teased, “What happened in Vegas. Next up, the rest of the world.” He’s about to embark on his Higher tour; tickets are on sale now.

Jennifer Lopez will receive the “Generation Award” at Sunday’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The honor celebrates actors who have become household names thanks to their work in film and television. Previous winners include Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, Jim Carrey and more.

