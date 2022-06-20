Music notes: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Jennifer Lopez, Lindsey Stirling and Camila Cabello

Harry Styles﻿’ “As It Was” notched its seventh week atop the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100 after it sold 6,000 more copies and was streamed 22.4 million times over the past week. The track is still not the longest-running #1 of the year, though. The honor goes to Adele‘s “Easy on Me,” which held a 10-week run at the top.

Speaking of Harry, his former ﻿One Direction ﻿bandmate ﻿Niall Horan﻿ was at his London concert over the weekend. Billboard ﻿says Niall was caught bopping along to Harry singing 1D’s 2011 hit “What Makes You Beautiful.” Niall also sang along to “As It Was” and was photographed hugging Harry’s big sister, Gemma.

﻿Jennifer Lopez﻿ ﻿﻿referred to her child ﻿Emme﻿ using “they/them” pronouns when performing at the Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. A fan captured the sweet speech, which ends with Emme joining Jennifer onstage to assist with a cover of Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years.”

﻿Lindsey Stirling gave fans a teaser of her Tuesday night performance for Disney’s Harmonious﻿. Lindsey shared a video of her practicing the violin and included a graphic showing the notes she was playing. Lindsey joked, “I’m not sure what took me longer… learning the violin part or making that note graphic.” The livestreamed fireworks event will air at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

We have a DVD release date for Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella! The movie arrives on digital and Blu-ray Tuesday, June 21. Previously, the film was only available on Amazon Prime Video.

