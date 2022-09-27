Music notes: Harry Styles, Lauren Daigle, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, Måneskin and more

Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” has been voted the best song of the summer, says Billboard. The website offered a bracket-like voting contest featuring every song of the summer since 2010. Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep” ranked second.

Lauren Daigle welcomed America’s Got Talent contestant Ava Swiss to the stage Monday night to perform Lauren’s 2018 hit “Remember.” The singer said she wept when she met Swiss, who is a survivor of the Oxford High School shooting. A video of their performance is now on YouTube.

Rihanna is one of the chillest celebrities, claims Extra reporter Rachel Lindsay. The former Bachelorette star was on The Jennifer Hudson Show and recalled interviewing Rihanna on a red carpet. “The first thing she says to me is ‘Hey, boo,'” she said, adding the singer is “so down to earth.”

TMZ claims Taylor Swift was asked to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, but she turned it down to focus on rerecording all her albums. The gig has since gone to Rihanna.

Meghan Trainor has her own zine coming out in celebration of her new album, Takin’ It Back. Fans can preorder the zine, which chronicles the making of the new album, at Meghan’s online store. She teased the zine on Instagram, hinting it contains never-before-seen photos.

“Beggin'” singers Måneskin have a new single coming out next Friday, October 7, called “The Loneliest.”

Speaking of Måneskin, Eurovision will be hosted in either Glasgow or Liverpool, reports NME. The United Kingdom will be substitute hosting the singing competition for Ukraine, who won this year’s contest and hosting rights. The war with Russia has forced the competition to move.

