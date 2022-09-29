Music notes: Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor

Harry Styles could win an Academy Award next year. Variety reports Amazon Studios has submitted him — and the entire My Policeman cast — to be considered in the Oscars’ supporting categories. We’ll find out if he scores a nod when nominees are revealed January 23.

Meghan Trainor has a special bright pink vinyl edition of her new album, Takin’ It Back, for sale. The color is described as “candy fleece” and it’s a 2-side LP. You can preorder the vinyl now. The album comes out October 21.

Kelly Clarkson saluted Shawn Mendes on her daytime talk show by covering his hit “Summer of Love,” but made the dreamy single more of a rock ballad. Fans, of course, are hoping she releases a full version of the cover.

