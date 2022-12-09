Music notes: Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson and Kate Bush

﻿Harry Styles﻿ didn’t skip a beat when a fan rushed the stage during his show in Brazil. NME reports a fan ran onto the stage while Harry was singing “What Makes You Beautiful,” but security quickly tackled the intruder. “Well, that was different,” Harry quipped while thanking security before joking, “I’m shooketh! I’m shooketh!”

Speaking of Harry, the singer is dealing with fans of The Strokes saying he stole the indie-rock band’s sound to make “As It Was”. Ex Olivia Wilde has seemingly weighed in on the matter: Daily Mail snapped photos of her wearing a Strokes T-shirt to the gym. She and Harry went their separate ways last month after two years of dating.

Kelly Clarkson is seemingly the only singer who can convince Catherine Zeta-Jones to record a Christmas album. The actress, who adores Christmas, appeared on Kelly’s talk show and declared, “With you, I would [make one]. I’ll come and sing with you any day.”

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink told Live with Kelly and Ryan she had “no clue” Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” would blow up the way it did. She saw the song as “my little secret” after it topped her year-end playlists. Then the song became a viral hit: “I was not expecting that at all.”

