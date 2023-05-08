Music notes: Harry Styles, Josh Groban and more

The latest episode of Yellowjackets was a harrowing one for Sophie Nélisse’s character, Shauna, and she says Harry Styles helped her get through her emotional scenes. “I was listening to, for some reason, ‘Fine Line’ by Harry Styles,” she tells Entertainment Weekly of how she was preparing between takes. “It wrecks me. I don’t know why it gets me, but I have a whole playlist of sad songs, it’s called Rough Day at the Office. From week to week it will change, but for some reason, ‘Fine Line’ gets to me.”

The Taylor Swift/Matty Healy romance rumors continue. Fans are convinced the two are sending secret messages to each other while onstage. At her concert Friday, fans captured video of Taylor mouthing, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you.” The 1975 frontman apparently mouthed this exact phrase during his concert in the Philippines earlier this month. Matty was spotted at Taylor’s Nashville show Friday and joined her tour opener Phoebe Bridgers onstage Saturday, then stayed to watch Taylor perform again with her close pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

“The Ballad of Sweeney Todd (Opening),” the first single off the official Broadway cast recording of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, is available now on all streaming and digital platforms. The Broadway revival stars Josh Groban in the title role. The full album is due out later this year.

