Music notes: Harry Styles, Jewel, Ed Sheeran and more

Harry Styles told Better Homes & Gardens he resisted going to therapy in 2016 when One Direction went on hiatus because he thought it “meant that you were broken.” The “As It Was” singer added, “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.” Harry now supports therapy and says it has let him “open up rooms in himself” he never before accessed. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Jewel says she’s done with kids and shared a hilarious TikTok of her reciting Kim Kardashian‘s infamous “I would do it again” speech. “Me bald faced lying to myself about having another child,” Jewel remarked and added in the caption, “Definitely too tired tho.” Jewel is the mom of 10-year-old Kase, whom she shares with her ex husband, Ty Murray.

Ed Sheeran is a big supporter of naptime. He shared a TikTok video of him snoozing while seated on two sinks in a public bathroom, and explained, “One thing about me is that I can sleep anywhere. A chair, no problem. Tour bus, easy. Sometimes I even take quick naps in the bathroom. A nap is a nap and I will take one anywhere, anytime.”

Pink is headlining the Austin City Limits festival, which takes place the weekends of October 7-9 and October 14-16 at Zilker Park in the Texas capital. Carly Rae Jepsen and many others are also heading to the event. Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s website.

If you missed Michael Bublé on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Canadian crooner performed “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” off his new album, Higher.

