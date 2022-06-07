Music notes: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more

Harry Styles has been simultaneously leading Billboard‘s Hot 100, Artist 100 and the Billboard 200 for two straight weeks. He is the seventh artist in history to achieve the feat, but has a ways to go to beat Taylor Swift, who has the second-longest streak. She led all three charts for 10 weeks.

How well do you think Dua Lipa plays tennis? According to a new Evian commercial that sees her being taught by tennis pro Emma Raducanu, she shouldn’t quit her day job. Dua shared the hilarious commercial to her Instagram, where she fails to embrace her inner Serena Williams.

Ed Sheeran revealed why he names his albums after math symbols. He says it’s “to give the illusion that I’m good at maths.” He admitted on TikTok, “Fun fact I actually failed maths in school.”

Of course Katy Perry matches her shoes to her biggest songs. She told Footwear News that her rainbow Rizzo shoe matches her song “Firework,” while her jelly shoes make her think of “Teenage Dream.”

Carly Rae Jepsen announced her The So Nice tour, which kicks off September 24. Tickets go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. local time via CarlyRaeMusic.com/tour, which also lists her tour dates.

Kelly Clarkson channeled George Michael on Tuesday by belting out his 1984 hit “Careless Whisper.” She had to make do without a saxophonist, though, so she gave her cover its own unique flair.

Jewel showed off how she packs for her tour and, spoilers, she cannot go without her treasure trove of hats. She revealed it all on her TikTok, where she showed her car packed with numerous boxes of hats, which she names. She also shoved in a drum, plus a foam roller “for the physical therapies.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.