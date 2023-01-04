Music notes: Harry Styles, Christina Perri, Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey

If Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” wins the Grammy for Record of the Year, it’ll be the shortest song to win in over 50 years. The 5th Dimension‘s “Up, Up and Away” won the award in 1968, which runs 2 minutes and 42 seconds. Harry’s song clocks in at 2:47. The shortest song on record is ﻿Henry Mancini﻿’s 1964 winner “Days of Wine and Roses,” which runs 2 minutes and 5 seconds.

Christina Perri﻿﻿﻿ showed off how much her daughter Pixie has grown. She shared a TikTok captioned, “What 10 weeks of breastfeeding did to my baby.” The video starts with a tiny, newborn Pixie swaddled in a pink blanket before jumping to a much bigger baby, complete with chubby cheeks.

Michael Bublé is still on holiday break and wants his fans to know that he has not been styling his hair or wearing pants. He revealed that much on TikTok when joking he has already given up on his New Year’s resolutions and fans began poking fun at his bedhead. He dropped the pants bomb in response to a concerned commenter.

Mariah Carey is thrilled “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one more week and celebrated in her Instagram Story. “Ahhhhhhhhh!!! Happy New Year!!!!!” she wrote and unleashed an emoji spam of red hearts, lambs, champagne glasses and other fitting images.

