Music notes: Gwen Stefani, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and more

Gwen Stefani is loving that singer Halsey wore a shirt with her face on it. Halsey dubbed Gwen a “Queen,” and Gwen not only commented with a bunch of heart emojis, she also shouted her out via Instagram Stories, writing, “Omg luv ur shirt” along with a winky face emoji.

﻿Nick Jonas ﻿played the AC Championship alongside ﻿Colin Jost﻿ and ﻿Miles Teller﻿, and said on Instagram, “We may not have played (our best) but we sure had a good time and looked damn good doing it.”

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas is giving fans a glimpse of his mind. He couldn’t help but parody a mashup of Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us” and Rednex‘s “Cotton Eyed Joe,” which has been renamed “Glimpse of Joe.” “In my feels leave me alone,” Joe wrote on TikTok while sharing a video of him sadly staring out the window and singing.

﻿Justin Bieber ﻿is out in Idaho with wife ﻿Hailey Bieber﻿ as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Page Six reports the two had a passionate make out session on a boat while relaxing in Coeur d’Alene. The two also snuggled close together and enjoyed swimming with friends in the lake.

﻿Christina Aguilera ﻿is hosting her own MasterClass dedicated to elevating your singing and stage presence. According to a press release, the “Beautiful” singer will teach you how to properly warm up and understand your voice, as well as share her breathing exercises. Classes go live August 3. You can sign up now on MasterClass.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.