Music notes: Gwen Stefani, Dua Lipa and more

Gwen Stefani wished her son Zuma a happy 15th birthday Monday with a slideshow of photos of him throughout the years, including one with stepdad Blake Shelton. “happy 15th birthday Zuma !!!” she captioned the post. “we love u more than anything.” Zuma is Gwen’s middle child with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. They also share 17-year-old Kingston and 9-year-old Apollo.

Speaking of birthdays, Dua Lipa celebrates hers on Tuesday, August 22. She posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself partying in a Gucci bra top. She captioned it, “raving into my 28th year ~thank you for the birthday wishes~”

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour is headed to Australia and New Zealand. The singer announced new dates for this year, kicking off November 20 in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium. He’ll hit Sydney and Melbourne before wrapping in Auckland, NZ, on December 7. Tickets go on sale September 1.

