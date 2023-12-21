Music notes: Gwen Stefani, Adele and more

Gwen Stefani is making spirits bright. She sent out Christmas cards with her husband Blake Shelton to celebrate the holiday season. The pair dressed to the nines and posed with Gwen’s three sons in the holiday photo. Tanning artist Isabel Alysa shared the card to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Happy Holidays,” it reads. “With love from Gwen, Blake and the Boys.”

Gabby Barrett will no longer duet with male artists. While guesting on the Unexpected with Hannah Love podcast, Gabby said she prioritizes her husband, Cade Foehner, over any potential music opportunities that may come her way. “When you accept a song, there’s obligations that go along with it,” Gabby said. “What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another man? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably.” Gabby previously duetted with Charlie Puth on the song “I Hope.”

Adele celebrated her boyfriend Rich Paul‘s 43rd birthday on December 16. Rich posted pictures from his birthday bash on Wednesday, and shared a sweet moment with Adele. The couple posed together in front of a cityscape backdrop. “Smile and enjoy life’s ride, the critics will always critique what’s unique,” Rich captioned his Instagram carousel. “I’ve gone up and down and around 43 times, and what I’ve learned most is NEVER FOLD!!!! Thankful for all the wishes and support!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.