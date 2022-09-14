Music notes: Gloria Estefan, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Ed Sheeran, Carly Rae Jepsen, Katy Perry and more

Gloria Estefan will appear on ABC’s Soul of a Nation ﻿Wednesday in an episode celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month. A teaser of the episode, which airs at 10 p.m. ET, reveals Gloria is moved to tears. The show will stream Thursday on Hulu.

Justin Bieber‘s YouTube channel hit a major milestone — it has amassed over 70 million subscribers. Only two other music acts have that many followers — BLACKPINK and BTS.

Gwen Stefani is the cover girl on Vogue Czechoslovakia that celebrates those who break with convention. Gwen was chosen because of “obvious reasons,” the mag states.

What is Ed Sheeran doing with a bunch of Pokémon plushies? He teased a clip of his new song “Celestial” while lying down in pile of plush toys, which he revealed is “only half of the collection.” He captioned the clip, “Showing my new tune to my Pokémon friends,” and added, “I think they liked it.”

Carly Rae Jepsen rereleased KISS as a vinyl record to celebrate its 10th anniversary. “Lately all I listen to is vinyl,” she explained, adding the album was created when she visited Los Angeles “for one little show” and wound up moving there. KISS, which produced the hits “Call Me Maybe” and “Good Time,” is available to buy now.

﻿Katy Perry﻿ is being honored by ﻿Variety﻿ as part of its “Changemakers” special. The episode “Power of Women: The Changemakers” airs September 22 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. Katy was selected for her Firework Foundation.

Camila Cabello sang “Havana” with her fellow Voice judges Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton in a new season promo. You can see Camila’s debut when the season premieres Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

