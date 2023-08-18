Music notes: Elton John, Madonna and more

Elton John was spotted out to dinner in France with Kevin Spacey, weeks after he gave testimony in defense of the actor at Spacey’s U.K. sexual assault trial. Spacey was found not guilty in July. Elton and Spacey were dining with a group that included Elton’s husband, David Furnish.

Madonna posted a video recap of her 65th birthday, which was Wednesday, August 16. She celebrated in Lisbon, Portugal, with her family and friends. “It’s great to be Alive,” she wrote. “and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! Im So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!”

Josh Groban has COVID-19, so he’ll have to miss performances of his Broadway show Sweeney Todd. “Well, after avoiding it for a good long stretch, I’m bummed to say this mystery illness is in fact Covid,” he wrote on Instagram Friday, along with a video message to fans. “Tested positive today and will be resting hard to get well and back on stage ASAP. If you have tickets, I assure you the show is in brilliant hands with [Nicholas Christopher] and I’m grateful to him and the entire cast. I’ll see you again very soon!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.