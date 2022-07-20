Music notes: Elton John, Lindsey Stirling, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, Michael Bublé and more

Elton John can’t say goodbye to the yellow brick road. Billboard reports he added five “encore” tour dates to Australia and New Zealand, set for January 2023. The new dates make up for the two shows he promised to reschedule after coming down with pneumonia in February 2020.

Lindsey Stirling released a subtle PSA about why we all need to learn how to sew. She revealed on Instagram that she split her pants when filming her “Love Goes On” music video. “Literally, in the first take, I kicked my leg up and I felt the pop,” she explained while sewing the “gaping hole” in her pants’ crotch shut.

Ed Sheeran revealed what he left behind now that he’s in his 30s — and that is the fear of missing out. He shared on TikTok, “FOMO. I don’t get it anymore.” He added in the caption that his “FOMO levels are basically at zero.” Must be nice to be Ed Sheeran …

Madonna is celebrating her album Finally Enough Love scoring over 22 million streams on Spotify. She just released the compilation work, which contains her 50 #1 dance hits, from “Holiday” to “Hung Up.” It also celebrates her 40th year as a recording artist. The physical album will be released on August 19.

﻿Michael Bublé ﻿shouted out wife ﻿Luisana Lopilato﻿ in a sweet new TikTok of them traveling the world as part of his Higher tour. “The greatest travel buddy anyone could have,” he captioned the post. A fan later asked why he never stands flat on his feet and he responded, “Weird tick… From when I played hockey. Always balanced on my skates like that.”

Imagine Dragons‘ “Demons” music video has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It’s their fourth video overall to hit the milestone, following “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Radioactive.”

