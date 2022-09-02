Music notes: Elton John, Janet Jackson, Richard Marx, Gavin DeGraw, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, and AJ McLean

Elton John is soaring to the top of the charts thanks to his Britney Spears collab, “Hold Me Closer.” Billboard reports the song has gone to #1 in Australia and is currently in third place in Sir Elton’s native England. We’ll find out how “Hold Me Closer” fared on the U.S. charts next week.

If you need a reason to join TikTok, just know even Janet Jackson is on the platform and shared a funny before-and-after glam video. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!!”

Gavin DeGraw shared an acoustic version of “Greatest of All Time,” which he said he filmed in his backyard. Accompanied by a single guitarist, the singer dove into the heartfelt song. Singer Colbie Caillat was a fan and spammed him with emojis of approval.

Madonna is proud to be part of the “broken hearts club” and unveiled a tattoo of a broken heart on her wrist. Taking to her Instagram story, she showed it is placed under her “X” tattoo — a tribute of her Madame X album — and her “maman” ink. “All mothers get their hearts broken,” she cryptically wrote.

Ed Sheeran is selling 3,000 limited edition guitars celebrating his album= (Equals). He’s selling them via Sheeran by Lowden.

The Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean is ditching the dad bod. He showed off his physical transformation, writing on Instagram, “Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person.” He also saluted his sobriety and encouraged, “If I can do it so can you!!”

Richard Marx is out with “Shame on You” off his upcoming Songwriter album, due out September 30. The new rock anthem was co-written by his son, Jesse Marx.

