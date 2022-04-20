Music notes: Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Lopez and more

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding appeared on The Great British Bake Off to raise awareness for Stand Up to Cancer and made a cookie in the likeness of Sir David Attenborough. Ellie thought she made the legendary broadcaster look like he was “on acid,” but judge Paul Hollywood didn’t — and, for those who know, she scored the coveted handshake.

Adam Lambert will reportedly ring in Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee by performing with Queen for a special Platinum Party at the Palace concert in June. Guitarist Brian May divulged the plans to Express.co.uk, adding they are in talks and planning “something quite special.”

Jennifer Lopez is headlining the annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodgers Stadium on June 16. The event aims to fundraise for a variety of community outreach programs that specialize in homelessness, education, health care and social justice. Previous headliners include Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Fleetwood Mac.

Bruno Mars‘ “That’s What I Like” music video has surpassed two billion YouTube views. The 2019 hit joins Bruno’s 2010’s “The Lazy Song” and 2014’s “Uptown Funk,” both of which also have over two billion views.

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello teamed for a Dance Moms-inspired TikTok promoting the latter’s new album, Familia. The two lip sync the famous “and then there were two” line from Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland, and wave around fake martinis for dramatic effect. “Stream familia lol,” Selena captioned.

Joe Jonas teased a new DNCE song, believed to be titled “MOVE!,” with the help of wife Sophie Turner. Sophie tries backing down the driveway, but Joe blocks the way and does a hilarious, booty-shaking dance for her to watch on her rear-view camera.

