Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Nick Lachey and more

Ed Sheeran confirmed his newborn daughter’s name is, in fact, Jupiter, after welcoming his second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn eight months ago. Although rumors swirled about the child’s name after her birth, Ed officially confirmed the name in his new Rolling Stone cover story.

Taylor Swift made good on a promise she made to a young fan five years ago. Isabella McCune was 8 when she suffered burns over 65 percent of her body and had to miss Taylor’s Reputation Tour. Taylor visited her at the hospital back then and promised to have her at one of her shows. Isabella, now 13, has recovered and was surprised with tickets to see Taylor in Glendale, Arizona. She told ABC15 she is touched Taylor and her team remembered her after all these years.

Nick Lachey was ordered to go through anger management and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after being charged with assault and battery of a member of the paparazzi back in March 2022, Page Six reports. Alleged victim Jody Santos told the Daily Mail if Nick doesn’t satisfy these requirements, he can get arrested.

Jennifer Lopez posed in the nude for her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve shoe line and shared the sizzling images to her Instagram. Jennifer’s hair is styled in long pigtails, which strategically cover any naughty bits in the snaps.

Speaking of style, Justin Timberlake is modeling for luxury brand Louis Vuitton for its new “Creating Infinity” campaign. Billboard reports the campaign is in collaboration with contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama.

