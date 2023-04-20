Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers and more

Ed Sheeran fans in Dublin, Ireland, were treated to a unique listening experience Thursday. A yellow bench with a QR code was installed in Merrion Square Park, offering music snippets from Ed’s new album, – [Subtract], and voice notes from the singer. – [Subtract] comes out May 5.

Before playing stadium shows, the Jonas Brothers decided on a more intimate setting for their fans with their recent Broadway run — and it paid off. According to Billboard Boxscore, Jonas Brothers on Broadway = 5 Albums 5 Nights grossed $1.6 million and sold 7,291 tickets over the five consecutive shows.

Newly single Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City Wednesday third wheeling it with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. According to Page Six, the trio dined at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan. Taylor’s ex, Joe Alwyn, was photographed out and about Thursday for the first time since their breakup was reported. He was snapped coming out of a hotel in London as he talked on his phone. People reports that Taylor’s brother, Austin, Ryan Reynolds and the HAIM sisters have all unfollowed Joe on social media since the split.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.