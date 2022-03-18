Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX and Michael Bublé

ABC

For those keeping up with Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” copyright trial, Friday was all about what two forensic musicologists thought. BBC says Anthony Ricigliano, who helped Led Zeppelin shake off their own copyright case, said the similarities between “Shape of You” and Sam Chokri‘s “Oh Why” are “overstated” and it is “objectively unlikely” Ed plagiarized because of how “commonplace” the disputed melodies are.

In case you missed it, Leah Remini begged Jennifer Lopez to tone it down so she could share the beauty spotlight. “Can you be ugly once? Can you just be normal once?,” she asked the “On the Floor” hitmaker in a TikTok video, which came from a pool party where Leah showed up in regular attire while J.Lo was glammed up.

Charli XCX says now is her time to shine, telling Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe “the music industry is beginning to catch up with me a little bit.” The “Boom Clap” hitmaker adds, “We’re at this time now where being an artist like me is actually quite common” and that her brand of music is now a “tangible genre” not just made for “weird kids who have great taste.”

In case you missed Michael Bublé on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, video of him performing a sea shanty alongside the late-night host is now on YouTube. Michael also shared the hilarious story about how he convinced Paul McCartney to join him on his new album, Higher, which is due March 25.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.