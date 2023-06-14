Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles & more

Ed Sheeran fans in the U.S. will finally be able to get their hands on his hot sauce, Tingy Ted’s. While until now it’s only been available in the U.K., the website is now taking preorders for a bundle of the medium and hot levels, Tingly Sauce and Xtra Tingly Sauce, to ship to the U.S. “in the coming weeks.”

Harry Styles has another superstar fan. Actor Stanley Tucci shared video of him and wife Felicity Blunt dancing at Styles’ recent show at London’s Wembley Stadium. In the clip you can hear Harry launch into his Harry’s House track “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.” Harry has two more nights at Wembley: Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

Taylor Swift had the misfortune of swallowing a bug during one of her Eras Tour shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field, and now one local bar has found a way to profit off it. ABC7 Chicago reports the bar, Replay Lincoln Park, has created the “Bad Bug” cocktail, which is made of vodka, tamarind, chili pepper, watermelon, pineapple and ginger beer, along with a garnish of gummy critters. The drink was on the menu for the bar’s Taylor Swift pop-up, the Tay Tay Partay, and fans still have a chance to sample the concoction. The bar has extended the party until June 18.

