Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

Ed Sheeran is going country. The singer is set to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time. The ceremony will stream live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Elton John marked the 300th show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Berlin Monday night. He commemorated the moment with a fun, Elton-themed cake that he showed off on Instagram.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban have been nominated for the 23rd annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. Sara scored a nod for Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical) for Into the Woods, while Josh was nominated for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical for Sweeney Todd. Voting begins Tuesday and runs through May 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced June 1.

Shania Twain and Alanis Morissette are among the headliners for the Austin City Limits Music Festival this year. The festival is taking place October 6-8 and October 13-15 in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

