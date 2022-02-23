Music notes: Dua Lipa, Pink, The Weeknd and Doja Cat

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Dua Lipa is headlining the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival with Foo Fighters and Rihanna‘s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The show runs July 29 to July 31 in Montreal, with Dua performing on the final day. The Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Machine Gun Kelly and more will also be there. Weekend passes are available now and single-day tickets go on sale February 25 on the OSHEAGA website.

Pink can read your kid a bedtime story. The singer, who partnered with Calm, voiced a new story called The P!nk Sheet that’s available now. The story is about “Ring, a little girl with big dreams and an even bigger circus tent,” the app teases. Pink hopes the tale will help her young listeners feel “less afraid of the dark and of being alone” and let their “imaginations run wild as they drift off to peaceful rest.”

The Weeknd was kissing DJ Simi Khadra at his 32nd birthday bash in Vegas, reports TMZ. This isn’t the first time the “Save Your Tears” singer was spotted with Simi — the two were seen having dinner in Los Angeles on February 3. Previously, The Weeknd was romantically linked to Angelina Jolie, who’s believed to be the subject of his latest single, “Here We Go… Again,” in which he sings about his “movie star” girlfriend.

Doja Cat revealed her plans for 2022, telling Billboard that she is excited to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards and doing nothing at home. “I cook and I play video games and I go on [Instagram] Live and I make an a** of myself,” she declared. Doja also revealed how she wastes time on Instagram — by looking “at pictures of makeup and fashion and cats, and that’s pretty much it.”

