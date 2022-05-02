Music notes: Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more

ABC

﻿﻿Dua Lipa﻿ is the newest face of Truly hard seltzer, and promoted their new variety pack that drops May 15, which offers “tropical and blissful” flavors. Dua told USA Today she first tried hard seltzer in the U.S. because it’s not popular in England and says she enjoys the taste.

Justin Bieber added a pre-July 4th show to his Justice World Tour, where he’ll take over Los Angeles, California’s Kia Forum. The July 3 concert will close out his North American tour leg before he jumps across the pond to perform in Europe. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

Lady Gaga shared snaps of her and Tom Cruise sharing kisses on the cheek after he attended her Jazz & Piano Vegas residency. “Thank you for coming to the show last night,” she captioned the sweet pictures. “I love you my friend.” Gaga sings the track “Hold My Hand” for Tom’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie.

Madonna joined Marry Me star Maluma on stage during his Medellín, Colombia, show. NME reports the two duetted on her 2000 hit, “Music,” and on their collaborative track, “Medellín,” which was on her Madame X album. Madge shared a carousel of photos of the event to her Instagram.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.