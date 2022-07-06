Music notes: Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Madonna, Vanilla Ice and more

Dua Lipa strut the Balenciaga Couture Show catwalk in Paris. Dua donned a canary yellow mini-dress with a cascading train and accessorized with long black opera gloves, black pantyhose and dynamic black heels.

John Mayer‘s father suffered a medical emergency. The singer alerted fans on his Instagram Story that his father was taken to the ER and is “now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures.” John will be staying by his father’s side as he recovers, so he has called off his concert in Saratoga Springs.

Madonna shared some adorable photos she took of her kids during her Fourth of July celebrations. “Last night was fire,” she captioned the snaps of her roasting marshmallows with her kids Mercy James, David Banda, and twins Estere and Stella.

Vanilla Ice is back with a new song, called “Joyburst.” He also kicked up the nostalgia with a very ’90s-inspired music video. The song is now available to stream across all music platforms.

Hungry? Alessia Cara shared her simple recipe for whipped feta dip. She posted a photo of it on her Instagram Story and explained that all you need is feta cheese, paprika, salt, garlic, pepper, parsley, roasted tomatoes, olives, honey, olive oil, pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Unfortunately, she didn’t provide any measurements …

