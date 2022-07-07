Music notes: Dua Lipa, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and Lindsey Stirling

﻿Dua Lipa﻿ might have gone too far with her “wedding season” look, and her fans are kindly asking her to put her lace and sequin dress back into the closet. She debuted the dress on Wednesday, but fans aren’t loving it. One commenter said of the Grammy-winner’s unique dress, “That’s cringe and low self-esteem.”

Documentaries about Sheryl Crow and Janet Jackson has been nominated at the upcoming Hollywood Critic Association’s TV Awards, reports Billboard. We’ll find out if Lifetime’s Janet Jackson wins best broadcast network or cable docuseries or non-fiction series, or if Showtime’s Sheryl is named best broadcast network or cable documentary TV movie, when the ceremony takes place on August 13.

Lady Gaga shouted out ﻿Harry Styles﻿ by soundtracking her latest TikTok to his song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” Gaga shared a video of her at-home and going-out looks and joked in the caption, “Choose your player.” Instead, fans are demanding that she jump into the studio with Harry for a collab.

﻿Nick Jonas﻿ is opening up about his newborn daughter﻿, Malti﻿, and told﻿ Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood

“is certainly life changing.” He said his little girl “is amazing” and brings him “a lot of joy.” Malti, who spent her first 100 days in the NICU, is finally home. The singer said of her health, “All is good.”

Lindsey Stirling has no idea why her version of “Carol of the Bells” is trending on TikTok in July — but she’ll take it! She shared a humorous video of herself trying to turn her Christmas song into “the song of the summer” by jokingly posing in various swimsuits in slow motion. Lindsay added she’s “not sorry” for her less-than-sexy modeling session.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.