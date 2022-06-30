Music notes: DNCE, Adele, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Michael Bublé and more

Get ready, DNCE has an all new song coming out next week! They’ll drop “Got Me Good” on July 8.

Adele is teasing her Friday night all-female concert at Hyde park. “Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” she asked on Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes looks at her getting ready for the upcoming event. Several shots show a makeup-free Adele sitting cross-legged on a chair and belting out a song.

Justin Bieber attended church for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed a part of his face. Page Six reports he and wife Hailey Bieber were spotted attending Wednesday night service. Hopefully this means he’s feeling better!

See the dress Olivia Rodrigo wore to the Grammy Awards at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Billboard reports it updated their “On the Red Carpet” display and now includes Olivia’s red carpet dress, as well as Silk Sonic‘s suits and Gloria Estefan‘s dress!

It’s good to be famous! Michael Bublé revealed on TikTok he’s best buddies with Aktar Islam, the owner of the upscale Opheem restaurant in Birmingham, England. Islam shut his restaurant down so Michael, who’s on tour, could enjoy a private dinner there. “If you think it’s an ad, it’s not. Here’s my bill,” Michael insisted while holding up a receipt. “I paid and it was worth every penny!”

Meghan Trainor reminded fans who she married — Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. She took to TikTok to upgrade his title from “Spy Kid” to “Spy Husband.” As she declares she will always be #TeamJuni, the name of Daryl’s character in the franchise, her husband comedically pulls a few spy-like poses and fighting moves.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.