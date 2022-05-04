Music notes: DNCE, ABBA, Michael Bublé, Spice Girls and more

Charles Sykes/Bravo

DNCE is heading to Washington, D.C. to celebrate Pride. The “Dancing Feet” singers will headline the Capital Pride Concert on June 12, reports Metro Weekly. This marks the first time the nation’s capitol has hosted the event since the start of the pandemic.

ABBA unveiled the digital avatars they’ll use in their Voyage shows on May 17, which take place at the specially built ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. NME obtained photos of the digital versions of Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. The lifelike avatars are de-aged versions of the singers wearing glittering outfits.

Michael Bublé roped in his crew to help hype his upcoming Higher tour. Upon finishing their hilarious announcement, everyone jumps around excitedly. “Believe it or not, they were even more excited when I started my PowerPoint presentation,” he joked. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Spice Girls singers Emma Bunton and Mel B are heading to Netflix’s The Circle. They revealed in a teaser that they’re “massive” fans of the show. The girls will don disguises and catfish the other contestants in an effort to score a cash jackpot. Lance Bass played a role in the previous season. Episodes are streaming now.

It’s May! And you are probably glad those Justin Timberlake memes are on ice for another year. Meanwhile, YouTube announced views for NSYNC‘s “It’s Gonna Be Me” surged by 380 percent compared to its prior average daily views for 2022 thanks to those memes!

If you’re in New York City, you can check out Camila Cabello‘s new pop up store. Camila is repping Victoria’s Secret first bilingual campaign for their Bombshell fragrance and a celebratory pop up store is up and running “on The High Line” through May 9, she announced on Instagram.

