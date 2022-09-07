Music notes: Debbie Gibson, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor and more

Debbie Gibson has a holiday album on the way — Winterlicious. The festive record arrives October 21 and can be preordered now. She will also kick off a Winterlicious Tour on November 25; tickets are on sale on her official website. The North American tour wraps up December 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.

﻿Taylor Swift﻿ showed up to support the launch of pal ﻿Gigi Hadid﻿’s luxury cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. E! News reports Gigi invited her famous friends to New York City’s Le Chalet on Tuesday. Queer Eye star Tan France, who starred in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, was also in attendance.

Ed Sheeran is addicted to Pokémon and shared a hilarious video of him singing the Pokémon cartoon theme song — albeit poorly. He joked that his day is booked full of naps, eating and playing his favorite game. “Lately this is what my usual day looks like,” he captioned the cheeky video.

﻿Gwen Stefani﻿ is launching a social selling platform as part of her Gxve Beauty line. WWD reports Gxve Community will allow her fans to suggest ideas and sell Gxve products on commission. Gwen says the platform will also give brand ambassadors exclusive peeks at upcoming offerings and “learn, share, teach and express themselves through makeup.”

Meghan Trainor has a new song out on Friday — “Don’t I Make It Look Easy.” The tongue-in-cheek doo-wop song is about how people lie on social media that their life is perfect. Meghan shared a teaser to Instagram on Wednesday.

Kelly Clarkson is set to make an appearance at the Emmy Awards, as her daytime talk show scored some nods. The 74th Emmy Awards air Monday, September 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

